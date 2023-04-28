On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (hitting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 24 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 94th in slugging.

Blackmon has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (33.3%).

In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Blackmon has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings