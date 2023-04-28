C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .221 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Cron has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), with at least two hits five times (22.7%).

In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Cron has picked up an RBI in four games this season (18.2%), with two or more RBI in three of them (13.6%).

He has scored in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 15 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings