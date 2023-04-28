How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche are set for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Friday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken are ahead 3-2 in the series.
You can see the Kraken-Avalanche matchup on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/26/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 SEA
|4/24/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|4/22/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|6-4 COL
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
|4/18/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-1 SEA
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
