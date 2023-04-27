The Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs are up 3-1 in the series. The Lightning are underdogs (+130) against the Maple Leafs (-150).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-150)

Maple Leafs (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.6)

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs have a 50-21-11 record overall, with a 10-11-21 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Toronto is 22-4-9 (53 points) in its 35 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has taken 16 points from the 19 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (6-9-4 record).

The Maple Leafs are 47-8-5 in the 60 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 99 points).

In the 40 games when Toronto has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 22-12-6 to register 50 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-13-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents 35 times, and went 20-9-6 (46 points).

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 8-8-16 record in overtime contests this season and a 46-30-6 overall record.

In the 22 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 24 points.

This season the Lightning recorded only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 11 games this season when it scored two goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals 63 times, earning 99 points from those matchups (46-10-7).

This season, Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 36 games and registered 44 points with a record of 20-12-4.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 27-13-5 (59 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 39 times this season, and earned 39 points in those games.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.41 8th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 25.4% 3rd 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 15th

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

