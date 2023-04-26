The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .202.

In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In three games this year, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 22 games so far this year.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

