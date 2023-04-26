On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is batting .187 with four doubles and five walks.
  • In 12 of 22 games this year (54.5%), Tovar has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 22 games this year.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in six games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 22 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Bibee will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
  • The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 24 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.