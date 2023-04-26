The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .232 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Cron has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (12 of 21), with more than one hit five times (23.8%).

In 19.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has had an RBI in four games this year (19.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (38.1%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 14 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

