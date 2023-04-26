The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 2-2 in the series.

You can tune in to ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS to watch as the Avalanche and the Kraken hit the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/24/2023 Kraken Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players