Artturi Lehkonen will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Considering a bet on Lehkonen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights

Lehkonen has averaged 20:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In 18 of 64 games this year, Lehkonen has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 39 of 64 games this season, Lehkonen has registered a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Lehkonen has an assist in 29 of 64 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Lehkonen's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Lehkonen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 64 Games 10 51 Points 7 21 Goals 2 30 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.