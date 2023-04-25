Peyton Battenfield and Ryan Feltner are the projected starters when the Cleveland Guardians and the Colorado Rockies face off on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 24 chances this season.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 4-10 3-6 4-11 4-12 3-5

