Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Nikola Jokic, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
The Timberwolves knocked off the Nuggets, 114-108 in OT, on Sunday. Edwards poured in a team-high 34 points for the Timberwolves, and Jokic had 43 for the Nuggets.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|43
|11
|6
|2
|0
|5
|Jamal Murray
|19
|7
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|12.3
|6.5
|4.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|Jamal Murray
|14.9
|3.1
|4.4
|0.7
|0.5
|2
|Bruce Brown
|13.1
|3.9
|2.8
|1.6
|0.6
|0.5
|Aaron Gordon
|12
|6
|2.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.7
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.1
|5.3
|0.9
|0.3
|0.4
|2.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.