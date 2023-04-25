In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Minnesota Timberwolves.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up a combined 231.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 228.3 combined points per game, 8.3 more points than this contest's over/under.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Minnesota is 39-42-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 24.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 22.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 17.5 -120 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 -130 11.5

