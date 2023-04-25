The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets have a 3-1 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 10)

Timberwolves (+ 10) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Timberwolves (39-41-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 6.1% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Timberwolves are 21-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver ranks 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per game.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 threes per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.