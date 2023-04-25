Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mike Moustakas (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is hitting .243 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Moustakas has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In six games this season, Moustakas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (43.8%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Battenfield (0-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
