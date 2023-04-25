Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alan Trejo -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has three doubles and a walk while batting .238.
- In seven of 18 games this year (38.9%), Trejo has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.
- In three games this season, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.0 per game).
- Battenfield (0-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
