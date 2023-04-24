Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (11-11) will take on Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (6-17) at Progressive Field on Monday, April 24. First pitch is set for 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. The contest's total is listed at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (1-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (0-4, 12.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Rockies and Guardians matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+165), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rockies are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Kris Bryant get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 14 times and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 2-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.