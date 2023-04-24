Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field on Monday. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 19 home runs.

Colorado is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 86 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies rank 24th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.523 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (0-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed two innings while giving up nine earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Gomber has made one start of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 4 frames when he pitches.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Pirates L 14-3 Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo 4/20/2023 Phillies W 5-0 Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm 4/21/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Noah Davis Aaron Nola 4/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Freeland Cristopher Sanchez 4/23/2023 Phillies L 9-3 Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler 4/24/2023 Guardians - Away Austin Gomber Cal Quantrill 4/25/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Feltner Cal Quantrill 4/26/2023 Guardians - Away Noah Davis Zach Plesac 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Drey Jameson 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Tommy Henry

