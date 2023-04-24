Monday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (11-11) and the Colorado Rockies (6-17) squaring off at Progressive Field (on April 24) at 6:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Guardians.

The Guardians will give the nod to Cal Quantrill (1-1) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (0-4).

Rockies vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those matchups).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.

Colorado has a mark of 2-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 3.7 runs per game (86 total), Colorado is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.53 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule