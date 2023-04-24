Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (batting .111 in his past 10 games, with three RBI), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has while hitting .158.
- Castro has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In four games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
