Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .191 with four doubles and four walks.
- In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), Tovar has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Tovar has driven in a run in five games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (1-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
