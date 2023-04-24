The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .191 with four doubles and four walks.

In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), Tovar has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Tovar has driven in a run in five games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings