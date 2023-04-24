Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Elias Diaz (.364 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and six RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Phillies.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (22) this season while batting .333 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- In 71.4% of his 21 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).
- He has scored in five of 21 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
