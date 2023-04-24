Bucks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-5.5
|217.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 217.5 points 58 times.
- Milwaukee has an average total of 230.2 in its outings this year, 12.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.
- Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 43 games this season that finished with a combined score above 217.5 points.
- Miami's contests this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 1.8 more points than this game's total.
- Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Miami has a record of 1-7 when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|58
|70.7%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|43
|52.4%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
- Eight of Bucks' last 10 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
- The 116.9 points per game the Bucks score are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Eight of the Heat's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
- The Heat put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (113.3).
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|23-18
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|4-6
|41-41
Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
