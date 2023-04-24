On Monday, Alan Trejo (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo has three doubles and a walk while batting .237.
  • In six of 17 games this year (35.3%), Trejo has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
  • Trejo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (1.0 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
