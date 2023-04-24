Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Alan Trejo (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has three doubles and a walk while batting .237.
- In six of 17 games this year (35.3%), Trejo has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
- Trejo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (1.0 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
