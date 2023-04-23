Zack Wheeler and Jose Urena will each get the start when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies square off on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, at 12:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 19 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 64 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 21st in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .245 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 24th in the majors with 83 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.0 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.33 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.519 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Urena (0-3) will take the mound for the Rockies, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Urena has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.6 innings per appearance.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Pirates L 5-3 Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez 4/19/2023 Pirates L 14-3 Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo 4/20/2023 Phillies W 5-0 Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm 4/21/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Noah Davis Aaron Nola 4/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Freeland Cristopher Sanchez 4/23/2023 Phillies - Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler 4/24/2023 Guardians - Away Austin Gomber Cal Quantrill 4/25/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Feltner Cal Quantrill 4/26/2023 Guardians - Away Noah Davis Zach Plesac 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Drey Jameson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.