The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

TNT, BSN, and ALT Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.8 (18th in NBA).

These teams rack up 231.6 points per game between them, 8.1 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 228.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.