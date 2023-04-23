The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is 206.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -2.5 206.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 206.5 points 71 times.

The average point total in New York's games this year is 229.1, 22.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks have gone 46-36-0 ATS this season.

New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 20-9, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 59.2% chance to win.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 61 of 82 games this season.

Cleveland's average game total this season has been 219.1, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland is 44-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8 Cavaliers 61 74.4% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Knicks' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (27-14-0) than it has in home games (19-22-0).

The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Cavaliers have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

This year, Cleveland is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-22-0 ATS (.463).

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 18-15 44-38 Cavaliers 44-38 6-7 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

