Top Celtics vs. Hawks Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Sunday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at State Farm Arena features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown as a player to watch.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Celtics' Last Game
The Hawks defeated the Celtics, 130-122, on Friday. Young poured in a team-high 32 points for the Hawks, and added six rebounds and nine assists. Tatum had 29 points, plus 10 rebounds and five assists, for the Celtics.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|29
|10
|5
|2
|0
|4
|Marcus Smart
|24
|3
|8
|3
|0
|5
|Malcolm Brogdon
|17
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
Hawks' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|32
|6
|9
|1
|2
|2
|Dejounte Murray
|25
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|15
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.
- Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Marcus Smart paces his squad in assists per contest (6.3), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young is the Hawks' top scorer (26.2 points per game, 10th in NBA) and assist man (10.2, second in NBA), and puts up 3 rebounds.
- Dejounte Murray gives the Hawks 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Clint Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11 per game), and he averages 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the NBA.
- Onyeka Okongwu gets the Hawks 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- The Hawks receive 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dejounte Murray
|ATL
|20.8
|4.7
|4.6
|1.7
|0
|1.5
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|23
|6.8
|3.2
|0.9
|0.2
|2.9
|Trae Young
|ATL
|17.4
|2.1
|8.7
|1.1
|0.2
|0.9
|Derrick White
|BOS
|15.1
|4.1
|3.3
|0.5
|1.2
|2.1
|Saddiq Bey
|ATL
|11.3
|5.3
|2.1
|1.2
|0
|1.6
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|14.7
|3.7
|2.6
|1
|0.2
|0.8
