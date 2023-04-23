Aaron Gordon could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 PM on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 120-111 win against the Timberwolves, Gordon had 14 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gordon's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 13.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.0 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.0 PRA 23.5 25.9 23.8 PR -- 22.9 20.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

Gordon is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Gordon's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 115.8 points per game.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

The Timberwolves give up 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 31 14 7 0 1 0 1 4/19/2023 33 12 10 3 0 0 0 4/16/2023 23 13 5 1 2 0 1 2/7/2023 26 24 3 8 2 2 4 1/18/2023 29 12 3 1 1 1 0 1/2/2023 33 12 16 6 0 0 1

