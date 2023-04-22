Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Yonathan Daza (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza has five doubles and three walks while batting .250.
- Daza has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Daza has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in seven of 19 games so far this year.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.99 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, one per game).
- Sanchez will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 26-year-old southpaw pitched in relief and threw three innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
- In his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP, putting together a 2-2 record.
