On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (.184 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has two doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .194.

In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), Profar has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 18 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings