After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Cristopher Sanchez) at 3:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is batting .260 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • In 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, one per game).
  • Sanchez will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and threw three innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games, compiling a 2-2 record.
