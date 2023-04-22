Charlie Blackmon -- hitting .257 with three doubles, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on April 22 at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 19 hits.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 63.2% of his games this season (12 of 19), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (31.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

