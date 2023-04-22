The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 3:05 PM ET.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .243 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 151st, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Cron has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has picked up an RBI in four games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in three of them (16.7%).

In 38.9% of his games this year (seven of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

