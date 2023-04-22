C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 3:05 PM ET.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .243 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 151st, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Cron has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has picked up an RBI in four games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in three of them (16.7%).
- In 38.9% of his games this year (seven of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Sanchez makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 26-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went three innings.
- Over his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP, compiling a 2-2 record.
