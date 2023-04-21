The Denver Nuggets are 2-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 2-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2)

Timberwolves (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 6.1% more often than the Timberwolves (39-41-2) this year.

When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Denver (29-27-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50.9%) than Minnesota (21-16) does as the underdog (56.8%).

Denver and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Minnesota and its opponents (37 of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Timberwolves are 21-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

This year, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been three-pointers (27.1%).

