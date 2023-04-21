Kris Bryant -- hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.467) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 66th in slugging.
  • In 78.9% of his 19 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • In nine of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Nola (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 5.91 ERA ranks 65th, 1.453 WHIP ranks 58th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
