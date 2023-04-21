Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .180 with four doubles and four walks.
- Tovar has had a base hit in 10 of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Tovar has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8).
