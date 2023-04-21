Elias Diaz -- hitting .424 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (20) this season while batting .339 with seven extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 11th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 14 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%).
  • He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
  • The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • The Phillies will send Nola (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.