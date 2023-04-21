Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) meet at State Farm Arena on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, April 21

Friday, April 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Celtics' Last Game

The Hawks were beaten by the Celtics on Tuesday, 119-106. Dejounte Murray scored 29 in a losing effort, while Tatum led the winning squad with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 29 10 6 1 1 5 Derrick White 26 7 2 1 3 2 Jaylen Brown 18 3 2 3 2 2

Hawks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 29 6 6 4 0 7 Trae Young 24 3 6 2 0 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 2 4 2 0 4

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in NBA).

Brown is putting up 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is putting up team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (10.2). And he is producing 3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Murray gets the Hawks 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11 per game), and he averages 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the NBA.

The Hawks get 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray ATL 19.6 4.3 5 1.6 0 1.4 Jayson Tatum BOS 20.1 5.8 2.7 0.7 0.2 2.5 Derrick White BOS 15.9 4.7 3.1 0.5 1.4 2.2 Trae Young ATL 17 1.7 8.8 1 0 1 Clint Capela ATL 10 8.4 0.5 0.9 1 0 Jaylen Brown BOS 17.3 4.9 2.6 0.8 0.2 1

