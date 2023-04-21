The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Phillies.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .258 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 146th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Cron has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year (23.5%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings