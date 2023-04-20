The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is batting .246 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 63.2% of his 19 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 19), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year, McMahon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

