Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 25th in the majors with 72 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.76) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.561 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Feltner (0-2) will take the mound for the Rockies, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

Feltner has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Away Ryan Feltner George Kirby 4/16/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Noah Davis Luis Castillo 4/17/2023 Pirates L 14-3 Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill 4/18/2023 Pirates L 5-3 Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez 4/19/2023 Pirates L 14-3 Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo 4/20/2023 Phillies - Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm 4/21/2023 Phillies - Away Noah Davis Aaron Nola 4/22/2023 Phillies - Away Kyle Freeland Cristopher Sanchez 4/23/2023 Phillies - Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler 4/24/2023 Guardians - Away Austin Gomber Konnor Pilkington 4/25/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Feltner Cal Quantrill

