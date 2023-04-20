Joel Embiid will hope to make a difference for the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM on Thursday versus the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Embiid, in his most recent showing, had 20 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in a 96-84 win over the Nets.

In this piece we'll examine Embiid's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 33.1 28.3 Rebounds 11.5 10.2 9.9 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.6 PRA 45.5 47.5 42.8 PR -- 43.3 38.2 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Joel Embiid's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Nets

Embiid has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 11.0 per game, which account for 19.3% and 21.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.0 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have given up 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Nets allow 45.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nets are third in the league, allowing 23.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 11.8 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Joel Embiid vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 37 20 19 7 0 3 1 4/15/2023 33 26 5 3 1 2 1 2/11/2023 37 37 13 2 1 0 2 1/25/2023 35 26 10 3 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Embiid or any of his 76ers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.