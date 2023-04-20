On Thursday, Ezequiel Tovar (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .190 with four doubles and four walks.

In 10 of 17 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Tovar has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in six of 17 games so far this year.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

