C.J. Cron -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on April 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is batting .242 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • In 62.5% of his 16 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (18.8%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
  • The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
  • The Phillies will send Strahm (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .156 against him.
