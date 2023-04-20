Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken lead the series 1-0. Bookmakers give the Avalanche -225 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Kraken (+190).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-225)
|Kraken (+190)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 61 times this season, and have finished 39-22 in those games.
- Colorado is 17-4 (winning 81.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 69.2%.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over twice.
- During their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche create the 10th-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 274 this season.
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 223 goals to rank ninth.
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.
