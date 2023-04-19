Yonathan Daza -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is hitting .258 with four doubles and a walk.
  • Daza has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Daza has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Oviedo (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
