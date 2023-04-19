Bryan Reynolds will lead the way for the Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7) on Wednesday, April 19, when they clash with Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (5-13) at Coors Field at 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 11 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (0-3, 8.16 ERA)

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have won in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +20000 - 5th

