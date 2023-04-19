The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report ahead of Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Timberwolves 109-80 on Sunday. In the Nuggets' victory, Jamal Murray recorded 24 points (and added eight rebounds and eight assists), while Anthony Edwards scored 18 in the loss for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Rudy Gobert: Questionable (Back), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 108.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 115.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 222

