Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8)
|222
|-350
|+290
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|221.5
|-350
|+280
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|224
|-370
|+300
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|223.5
|-340
|+280
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams average a combined 231.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up 228.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
- Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 ATS record so far this season.
