The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope had 15 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 109-80 win against the Timberwolves.

We're going to examine Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 8.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.7 Assists -- 2.4 1.6 PRA -- 16 12.9 PR -- 13.6 11.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are 10th in the NBA, allowing 25 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have given up 12.3 makes per contest, 16th in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 31 15 4 1 3 0 0 2/7/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 2 1/18/2023 35 11 1 2 2 0 3 1/2/2023 33 10 4 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.